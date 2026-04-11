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This song is directly from our Father Creator who wants to remind us all of the incredible array of pleasures He fills our lives with that we often take for granted and should be singing praises to Him for blessing us with such gifts.
SERVING PLEASURE
BY THE FATHER CREATOR
ANGEL TEARS/VISION
TRACK 8
JOY….PURE JOY
JOY….PURE JOY
JOY….PURE JOY
JOY….PURE JOY
SERVING PLEASURE…..PURE PLEASURE
I’M SERVING PLEASURE TIL MY HEART’S CONTENT
SERVING PLEASURE…..PURE PLEASURE
I’M SERVING PLEASURE TIL MY HEART’S CONTENT
JOY….PURE JOY
JOY….PURE JOY