Syria: INSHALLAH FOR PEACE WITH ISRAEL

INSHALLAH FOR PEACE WITH ISRAEL (00:31 video above) - HTS (new Syrian army) fighters shower Israeli Channel 12 journalist with warm hospitality in Damascus, assuring him that they are ready for peace with Tel Aviv.

Israel didn't harm us like [Assad's] regime, No we don't have a problem with Israel. Our aim is only to liberate Syria - He says while Israel is routinely bombing, humiliating, oppressing and OCCUPYING SYRIA.

Is this why Al-Qaeda Syrian government is blessed with West's backing?