How to Zero at 25 Yards - Weaver GrandSlam on Kel-Tec SU16c

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If anyone cares and would like, I could do a How to Zero at 25 Yards...Red Dot on SU16c. Let me know in the comments.
How to zero a Kel-Tec SU16c with an Duplex Reticle Weaver GrandSlam at 25 yards.
Appleseed Prep - Inches, Minutes, and Clicks
https://www.brighteon.com/41d906e8-8ad1-4392-a3c1-a7aa7809b8a3