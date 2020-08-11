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Episode 110 - The Truth About How to Save America from Itself
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19 views • August 11, 2020
If you asked one hundred people if they think America is healthy culturally, financially, spiritually, educationally, racially, or constitutionally, I am willing to bet a large majority would respond in the negative.
America is broken and the only thing that can save it (from itself) is state secession.
In this episode I build the case for secession:
The reasons it is necessary
Why secession is good
Refute most of the common objections to secession
Address how it could be accomplished in the 21st century
I encourage you to comment below and help build the secession movement.
America is broken and the only thing that can save it (from itself) is state secession.
In this episode I build the case for secession:
The reasons it is necessary
Why secession is good
Refute most of the common objections to secession
Address how it could be accomplished in the 21st century
I encourage you to comment below and help build the secession movement.
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