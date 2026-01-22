Another Bloated Piece Of Sh!t

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A Big Middle Finger To Every American Taxpayer
* Congress unveiled another bloated spending bill to avert a government shutdown in February.
* The +1K page $1.7T package would fully fund the federal government through the end of September.
* It’s a massive omnibus that locks in spending for the rest of the year and kicks every hard budget fight down the road until Fall.
The full segment including interview with Daniel McAdams (Executive Director of the Ron Paul Institute) is linked below.
Redacted News (21 January 2026)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ep9sxRAijcg
https://rumble.com/v74o1eq-this-is-why-the-us-dollar-is-collapsing-in-real-time.html