Another Bloated Piece Of Sh!t

A Big Middle Finger To Every American Taxpayer

* Congress unveiled another bloated spending bill to avert a government shutdown in February.

* The +1K page $1.7T package would fully fund the federal government through the end of September.

* It’s a massive omnibus that locks in spending for the rest of the year and kicks every hard budget fight down the road until Fall.





The full segment including interview with Daniel McAdams (Executive Director of the Ron Paul Institute) is linked below.





Redacted News (21 January 2026)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ep9sxRAijcg

https://rumble.com/v74o1eq-this-is-why-the-us-dollar-is-collapsing-in-real-time.html

https://youtu.be/Ep9sxRAijcg