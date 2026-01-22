BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Another Bloated Piece Of Sh!t
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
969 followers
2
162 views • 1 day ago

A Big Middle Finger To Every American Taxpayer

* Congress unveiled another bloated spending bill to avert a government shutdown in February.

* The +1K page $1.7T package would fully fund the federal government through the end of September.

* It’s a massive omnibus that locks in spending for the rest of the year and kicks every hard budget fight down the road until Fall.


The full segment including interview with Daniel McAdams (Executive Director of the Ron Paul Institute) is linked below.


Redacted News (21 January 2026)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ep9sxRAijcg

https://rumble.com/v74o1eq-this-is-why-the-us-dollar-is-collapsing-in-real-time.html

https://youtu.be/Ep9sxRAijcg

israelgovernment spendingmoney launderingus congressmedicarebig governmentpork barrelspending billgovernment shutdownfederal spendinggovernment wasteomnibuswasteful spendingmoney pitkleptocracyboondoggleearmarkclayton morrisnatali morrisfederal wastepet projecthealthcare eligibilityhealthcare extenders
