Almirant Richard E Byrd 1954, 'There is a continent full of resources beyond the South Pole"

Interview on December 8, 1954, 3 years before Admiral Byrd's death.



Byrd's 1928 expedition to the South Pole was carefully planned and provided with great means.



The base camp, on the northern tip of Roosevelt Island in the Ross Sea, had laboratories, workshops, warehouses, a radio station and a hospital.



On this base, called "Little America", 42 men lived for 14 months. From there, Byrd left by plane to go around the South Pole that he flew over on November 29, 1929.



His pilot on that flight was Bernt Balchen. He discovered the land called Mary Byrd Land and important mountain ranges and explored the land of Edward VII.



Giving valuable evidence, he spent the winter of 1934 alone in a cabin about 200 km from Little America, in order to obtain scientific data.



Spurred on by the successes obtained, Byrd organized three other expeditions between 1939 and 1955, in which he used, in addition to airplanes, helicopters and submarines, allowing him to get to know Antarctica better and establishing its continentality.



He organized Operation Highjump, whose official name was The United States Navy Antarctic Developments Program, 1946-47 or United States Navy Antarctic Developments Program.



It was a series of military exercises aimed at testing military equipment and troops in Antarctic conditions.



These maneuvers would have continuity with Operation Windmill (1947-1948) and Operation Deep Freeze (1955-1956).



He died on March 11, 1957 in Boston, while he slept. He was preparing another expedition in preparation for the 1957-58 International Geophysical Year.



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