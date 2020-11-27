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WE CAUGHT THEM: Lin Wood Outed Mysterious Georgia Operative
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289 views • November 27, 2020
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Have A Great Life General Flynn! Happy Thanksgiving!
WE CAUGHT THEM: Lin Wood Outed Mysterious Georgia Operative Gabe Sterling – Now Video Shows Him Admitting He Helped Set Up Drop Boxes and Promoted Far Left Activists as Absentee Ballot Counters
By Joe Hoft
Published November 26, 2020 at 6:11pm
Read more
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/caught-lin-wood-outed-mysterious-georgia-operative-gabe-sterling-now-video-shows-admitting-helped-set-drop-boxes-worked-far-left-activists-2020-election/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/
EyeDropMediaTV
Have A Great Life General Flynn! Happy Thanksgiving!
WE CAUGHT THEM: Lin Wood Outed Mysterious Georgia Operative Gabe Sterling – Now Video Shows Him Admitting He Helped Set Up Drop Boxes and Promoted Far Left Activists as Absentee Ballot Counters
By Joe Hoft
Published November 26, 2020 at 6:11pm
Read more
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/caught-lin-wood-outed-mysterious-georgia-operative-gabe-sterling-now-video-shows-admitting-helped-set-drop-boxes-worked-far-left-activists-2020-election/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/
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