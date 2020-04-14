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Talking about 5G, the virus hoax, used to cover-up 5G symptoms 4 parts
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123 views • April 14, 2020
Hello friends- This is the first of four parts- The topics and disclosure is worth the time to listen- Still more in-depth details coming about 5G and the virus hoax- At any moment I change gears break or accelerate, so try to listen all way through- LOL Be brave- Cheers, westruther 00019 4-7-20
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