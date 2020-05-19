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Political coup in Hong Kong
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4 views • May 19, 2020
Political coup in Hong Kong | The World According to Me
► Description
Security guards drag several pro-democracy lawmakers from the Hong Kong legislature.
After many pro-democracy lawmakers are forcibly removed, the vote proceeds. Pro-Beijing Starry Lee is unanimously elected as chairperson. #HongKong
#Qanon #TheGreatAwakening #WWG1WGA #DarktoLight
► Subscribe to my YouTube channel: https://bit.ly/2thviLB
► Subscribe to my Brighteon channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fsmooth
► Description
Security guards drag several pro-democracy lawmakers from the Hong Kong legislature.
After many pro-democracy lawmakers are forcibly removed, the vote proceeds. Pro-Beijing Starry Lee is unanimously elected as chairperson. #HongKong
#Qanon #TheGreatAwakening #WWG1WGA #DarktoLight
► Subscribe to my YouTube channel: https://bit.ly/2thviLB
► Subscribe to my Brighteon channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fsmooth
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