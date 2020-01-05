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Babylon is fallen: 7-year tribulation & secret rapture debunked
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33 views • January 05, 2020
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Credits to pastor Nicholas of the Seventh Day Remnant Church. His website is www.remnantofgod.org and john1429.org. His YouTube and Bitchute channel is NicholasPoGM.
The little time of trouble wherein Christians are martyred that all the false preachers claim happens AFTER a so called "secret rapture" and during a "7 year tribulation," has already begun. The fact this boldly proves they are false prophets is yet another reason why the main stream media keeps such facts from the general public.
After all, not only do the 501c3 preachers have billions to spend now to keep the media quite, they also have the ability to lobby law thanks to George W. Bush declaring them official "government agencies" on March 7, 2006.
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and prophecy, please visit www.sdrchurch.org; www.remnantofgod.org; SDRMinistries.org along with SDRAmerica; SDRMedia; Gospelor; Thirstyfortruth and NicholasPoGM’s YouTube channels.
Credits to pastor Nicholas of the Seventh Day Remnant Church. His website is www.remnantofgod.org and john1429.org. His YouTube and Bitchute channel is NicholasPoGM.
The little time of trouble wherein Christians are martyred that all the false preachers claim happens AFTER a so called "secret rapture" and during a "7 year tribulation," has already begun. The fact this boldly proves they are false prophets is yet another reason why the main stream media keeps such facts from the general public.
After all, not only do the 501c3 preachers have billions to spend now to keep the media quite, they also have the ability to lobby law thanks to George W. Bush declaring them official "government agencies" on March 7, 2006.
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and prophecy, please visit www.sdrchurch.org; www.remnantofgod.org; SDRMinistries.org along with SDRAmerica; SDRMedia; Gospelor; Thirstyfortruth and NicholasPoGM’s YouTube channels.
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