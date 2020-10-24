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Top 5 Foods Lowest in Mercury
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270 views • October 24, 2020
Here I describe the top 5 foods lowest in mercury. Organic shrimp (Go Panama Fresh Organic!), beef, pakchoi, the group of beans, radishes, peas, and tropical fruit. Also, it depends where it is grown as areas higher in mercury tend to have food higher in mercury.
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/12963396/
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5775204/
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/24185814/
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07Q52QG2J
https://thefishsite.com/articles/a-novel-way-to-co-culture-shrimp-and-tilapia
https://www.newaquatechpanama.com/recent-articles
https://www.newaquatechpanama.com/research-blog
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/12963396/
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5775204/
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/24185814/
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07Q52QG2J
https://thefishsite.com/articles/a-novel-way-to-co-culture-shrimp-and-tilapia
https://www.newaquatechpanama.com/recent-articles
https://www.newaquatechpanama.com/research-blog
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