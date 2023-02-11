Create New Account
Ann E. Gillies Ph.D. on Freedom Fighter Radio
Published Yesterday

Dr. Gillies is trained jointly in psychology and theology and retired from private practice after 25 years of clinical counselling focused primarily on individuals struggling with complex traumatic stress as a result of chronic childhood sexual abuse. Her research is in the area of child and adult attachment; trauma; same-sex attraction, gender dysphoria, and the current transgender phenomenon and conversion therapy.

Keywords
gender dysphoriatraumaconversion therapysame-sex attractionchild attachmentadult attachmenttransgender phenomenon

