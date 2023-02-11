Ann E. Gillies Ph.D. on Freedom Fighter Radio

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Dr. Gillies is trained jointly in psychology and theology and retired from private practice after 25 years of clinical counselling focused primarily on individuals struggling with complex traumatic stress as a result of chronic childhood sexual abuse. Her research is in the area of child and adult attachment; trauma; same-sex attraction, gender dysphoria, and the current transgender phenomenon and conversion therapy.