Steve Bannon Joins Tucker Carlson After Being Sentenced to Four Months In Prison
77 views
GalacticStorm
Published a month ago |
"The whole Justice Department under Merrick Garland has become radically partisan ... After we win on November 8 — deliver this crushing blow ... I strongly believe you'll see Merrick Garland impeached next year by the new Congress."

"We have to win massively on the 8th, and then this new Congress has to really go and enforce the rule of law. And the way you enforce the rule of law is to start serious investigations ... And after those investigations, start bringing articles of impeachment and throw these bums out."

Source: https://twitter.com/TPostMillennial/status/1583618238629699584?s=20

tucker carlsonsteve bannonjan 6 committeeguilty verdict

