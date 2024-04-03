🔥 Chris Cuomo Reacts to RFK Jr's CNN Interview: 'Bobby is Right About This Issue'. "You're seeing why Bobby doesn't get invited on a lot of mainstream networks. They do not want to hear anything that he is saying right now...





People don't like what the government did under Biden during COVID with respect to policing what was on social media. This is the democracy issue of our generation...





The federal government was censoring information to social media platforms. There's a line, and they went over the line because they wanted to protect government policies. Bobby is right about this issue."





full episode:

https://youtu.be/-4MFe50YCQU



