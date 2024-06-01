Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
WARNING BINDERS & PRAZIQUANTEL!
channel image
Sun Fruit Dan
388 Subscribers
30 views
Published Yesterday

Worldwide Supplier For Praziquantel USP Grade (99% Purity) Powder: https://www.sacredpurity.com/praziquantel.html


What Is Praziquantel? - https://sunfruitdan.co/44APG7x

Which Parasites Can Praziquantel Kill? - https://sunfruitdan.co/4bzbJOv

The Praziquantel Parasite Detox Protocol! - https://sunfruitdan.co/4byH9Vh


Would you like private coaching with Sun Fruit Dan? If you answered YES, click this link: https://www.sacredpurity.com/coaching.html


WARNING BINDERS & PRAZIQUANTEL!


There are many things people need to be aware of when ingesting praziquantel so it can work to its full potential, which will result in people getting the most effective anti-parasitic and all the other beneficial effects it can give a person.


One thing you need to be aware of when using praziquantel is why you should not take binders on the same day as praziquantel; if you do not know why, you need to watch this video "WARNING BINDERS & PRAZIQUANTEL!" to find out WHY!


Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan (UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan


Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS


The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY


The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Magnesium Glycinate - https://amzn.to/3QdFxHh

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno


Keywords
praziquantelpraziquantel parasiteshow to use praziquantelpraziquantel cancerwarning binders and praziquantelpraziquantel and binderscan you take binders and praziquanteltaking binders with praziquantelpraziquantel not workingpraziquantel and zeolitepraziquantel activated charcoalpraziquantel trspraziquantel protocol

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket