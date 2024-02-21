[Prophetic] 2024 State Of The Church Address | Dr. Sandra G. Kennedy

Our Father God said, the Year 2024 will be marked by wars on several fronts; conflicts will rage, and people will throw off constraints and vent their frustrations and anger. BUT... HIS Grace will be with those who Stand for Righteousness, who are the hidden jewels in HIS Body that will shake the Church, where many will ask in wonder who are these who speak like the Almighty and where did they get such understanding? YOU must Stand FIRM in My Word…My Boundary, for I will use the unknowns, the simple and the humble in 2024 to confound the wise and the proud. Immerse yourself in My Word, read it, meditate on it, live by it, and you will never have to fear as declared in Psalm 27. The Lord said, take heed to His warnings and arm yourselves for this is not a year to entertain distractions or follow after empty pursuits…this is a serious year. Therefore, NOW, is the time for My Church to Stand in the gap and declare Matthew 16:18: ”The gates of hell shall not prevail against MY Church". Jesus Is Coming!





