Why Are There Clouds Behind The Moon? (JesusTruth2)

Please visit my:
Website at: http://jesusisthetruth.com/
BitChute channel at: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/jesustruth2/
Twitter page at: https://twitter.com/JesusTruth1
Please help support my ministry with any donation amount:
https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_donations&business=info%40jesusisthetruth.com&item_name=To+help+support+Jesus+Truth+Ministries¤cy_code=USD&source=url
Rise up and seek the Truth!
John 14:6 "Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me."
John 8:32 "And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free."
Never forget that JESUS LOVES YOU!
Romans 5:8 “But God commendeth his love toward us, in that, while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us.”
John 13:34 “A new commandment I give unto you, That ye love one another; as I have loved you, that ye also love one another.”
God Bless you and stay strong in Jesus Christ everyday!!!
Mirrored from JesusTruth2 @BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/jesustruth2/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.