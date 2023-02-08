Why Are There Clouds Behind The Moon? (JesusTruth2)

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Twitter page at: https://twitter.com/JesusTruth1
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Rise up and seek the Truth!
John 14:6 "Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me."
John 8:32 "And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free."
Never forget that JESUS LOVES YOU!
Romans 5:8 “But God commendeth his love toward us, in that, while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us.”
John 13:34 “A new commandment I give unto you, That ye love one another; as I have loved you, that ye also love one another.”
God Bless you and stay strong in Jesus Christ everyday!!!
Mirrored from JesusTruth2 @BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/jesustruth2/