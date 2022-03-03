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EMF METER DETECTS RADIATION EMITTED BY PET AFTER SURGERY -- GRAPHENE OXIDE -- IN SALINE SOLUTIONS?)
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821 views • March 03, 2022
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(world orders review)
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EMF Meter Detects RADIATION EMITTED by PET After SURGERY
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DUCfR8rEwBK5/
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Graphene oxide, Lidocaine, Non-ionizing radiation, Pets, Surgery
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https://www.orwell.city/2022/03/pet.html
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A video that has gone viral on the networks shows the detection of radiation emitted by a puppy after undergoing surgery. This is one of the first records of radiation detection in pets and, as researchers suspected from the beginning, not only injectables for humans contain graphene oxide, but also those for animals. Orwell City brings the video to English.
Related:
Suspected GRAPHENE Oxide in INJECTABLE LIDOCAINE? (Quinta Columna)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/G53VharvTXMG/
Special Program on the technical report on the detection of graphene oxide in COVID vaccines, explained by Dr. Pablo Campra https://www.bitchute.com/video/JpPe8pIrXTKu/
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Woman: Hi. Let's do a little check and see if anyone can find an explanation for all this. I do have one. I do. Two months ago, my dog Mora had surgery. She was treated for a pyometra. There was cell death. Anyway, she went through surgery. She is fine. But a few days ago, she had an epileptic seizure. Let's see. This is an EMF meter. WOW!
Well... I've got my other little dog over here on the other side. I don't know if you can see it. She hasn't had any surgery. She hasn't been to the vet lately either.
Well. For me, this does have an explanation. It has an explanation: reduced graphene oxide in vaccines, lidocaine, methybacaine, bupivacaine, insulin, physiological serums, etc.
Well, there isn't much more to say. Best regards.
================
Shared from and subscribe to:
tangentopolis (world orders review)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/
(world orders review)
================
EMF Meter Detects RADIATION EMITTED by PET After SURGERY
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DUCfR8rEwBK5/
================
Graphene oxide, Lidocaine, Non-ionizing radiation, Pets, Surgery
================
https://www.orwell.city/2022/03/pet.html
================
A video that has gone viral on the networks shows the detection of radiation emitted by a puppy after undergoing surgery. This is one of the first records of radiation detection in pets and, as researchers suspected from the beginning, not only injectables for humans contain graphene oxide, but also those for animals. Orwell City brings the video to English.
Related:
Suspected GRAPHENE Oxide in INJECTABLE LIDOCAINE? (Quinta Columna)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/G53VharvTXMG/
Special Program on the technical report on the detection of graphene oxide in COVID vaccines, explained by Dr. Pablo Campra https://www.bitchute.com/video/JpPe8pIrXTKu/
================
Woman: Hi. Let's do a little check and see if anyone can find an explanation for all this. I do have one. I do. Two months ago, my dog Mora had surgery. She was treated for a pyometra. There was cell death. Anyway, she went through surgery. She is fine. But a few days ago, she had an epileptic seizure. Let's see. This is an EMF meter. WOW!
Well... I've got my other little dog over here on the other side. I don't know if you can see it. She hasn't had any surgery. She hasn't been to the vet lately either.
Well. For me, this does have an explanation. It has an explanation: reduced graphene oxide in vaccines, lidocaine, methybacaine, bupivacaine, insulin, physiological serums, etc.
Well, there isn't much more to say. Best regards.
================
Shared from and subscribe to:
tangentopolis (world orders review)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/
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