Ghislaine Maxwell upgrades to soft time in Texas - thanks to Trump admin?

Ghislaine Maxwell upgrades to soft time — thanks to Trump admin?

💬 “Ghislaine Maxwell now has more freedom of movement, limited security fencing, and is now being housed with nonviolent inmates,” CNN’s Kaitlan Collins reported.

Her new dorm mates include Elizabeth Holmes and Real Housewives star Jen Shah.

🗣 At this point, all that’s left is for Demented Don to pardon her and make her head of HR.

Adding more about this:

❗️Maxwell Deposition Delayed Indefinitely

Ghislaine Maxwell’s scheduled appearance before Congress has been put on hold without a new date, according to House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer.

In a letter sent Friday, Comer informed Maxwell that her deposition - originally set for August 11—would be postponed in light of her legal team’s request earlier this week. The delay stems from a pending petition Maxwell’s lawyers have filed with the U.S. Supreme Court.

Also,

❗️Maxwell transferred to Minimum-security

Ghislaine Maxwell, has been moved from a federal prison in Florida to a minimum-security prison camp in Bryan, Texas on Friday morning.

The transfer move came about a week after Ms. Maxwell was interviewed over two days about the Epstein case by Todd Blanche, an official in the Justice Department and one of President Trump’s former lawyers.

Maxwell’s lawyer, David O. Markus, declined to comment on the reason for the move.

According to Bureau of Prison regulations, inmates designated as sex offenders are generally supposed to be held in low-security prisons, like the facility in Tallahassee, Fla., where Ms. Maxwell had been previously held, not in minimum-security facilities, like her new prison camp in Bryan, Texas.



