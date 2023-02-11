Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
EPOCH TV | Biden Admin Reportedly Smuggled 100K Illegal Migrants Into US | Crossroads
74 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published a day ago |
Shop now

Cross Roads with Josh Philipp: Biden Admin Reportedly Smuggled 100,000 Migrants Into US Through Hidden Parole Pathway | EPOCH TV

WATCH THE FULL EPISODE: https://ept.ms/HiddenMigrationYT

The Biden admin is being accused of manipulating loopholes within the parole system to facilitate migrants entering the country. As a consequence, 100,000 migrants have reportedly entered the US through this hidden parole pathway.


This is as the administration released more than 1,300 criminal illegal aliens in a single month, according to recently disclosed statistics.

Keywords
human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket