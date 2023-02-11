EPOCH TV | Biden Admin Reportedly Smuggled 100K Illegal Migrants Into US | Crossroads

Cross Roads with Josh Philipp: Biden Admin Reportedly Smuggled 100,000 Migrants Into US Through Hidden Parole Pathway | EPOCH TV

The Biden admin is being accused of manipulating loopholes within the parole system to facilitate migrants entering the country. As a consequence, 100,000 migrants have reportedly entered the US through this hidden parole pathway.





This is as the administration released more than 1,300 criminal illegal aliens in a single month, according to recently disclosed statistics.