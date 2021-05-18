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WUHAN EXPERIMENTS GONE WRONG
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102 views • May 18, 2021
Within the last decade federal departments reported multiple lapses in laboratory safety potentially exposing personnel with hazardous biological agents. Say NO to deadly viruses being researched in our beef belt! Read the full GAO report.
https://www.gao.gov/assets/gao-16-305.pdf
More Info:
https://wearethenewsoh.org/
https://wearethenewsusa.com/
https://www.gao.gov/assets/gao-16-305.pdf
More Info:
https://wearethenewsoh.org/
https://wearethenewsusa.com/
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