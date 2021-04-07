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5G CONNECTS AI PROGRAMMING TO:
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80 views • April 07, 2021
5G Connects the AI to 'YOU' and 5G Frequencies carry all the signals that; were you to understand what is being used on you even as you slumber; then you may feel some alarm-
My videos are short and most have eye-opening materials if one watches the entire video to see the additional clips included in some of my videos that support things that my videos tell anyone with an ear to hear-try to share and I'll thank you for reading this-- 'CHEERS'- WesTruther
My videos are short and most have eye-opening materials if one watches the entire video to see the additional clips included in some of my videos that support things that my videos tell anyone with an ear to hear-try to share and I'll thank you for reading this-- 'CHEERS'- WesTruther
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