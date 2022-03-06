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Journalist Anne-Laure Bonnel - MSM Censorship
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151 views • March 06, 2022
Telegram - INVACCINABLE. | ”Journalist Anne-Laure Bonnel, live from Donetsk, explains that she is censored by the national and the international MSM. Know that INVACCINABLE will always share your videos.” - Only Russia Today shared her videos | La journaliste Anne-Laure Bonnel en direct de Donetsk explique sa censure par les médias nationaux et internationaux. Sache que Invaccinable partagera toujours tes vidéos
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