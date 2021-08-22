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Marjorie Taylor Greene Tells Biden in Video, ‘You’re Not a President, You’re a Piece of Sht
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330 views • August 22, 2021
TAYLOR GREENE: “Joe Biden, you’re not a president. You’re a piece of sh*t. Thousands of Americans are stuck over there in Afghanistan and you’re letting the Taliban kick your ass while you’re lecturing governors about masks and vaccines. Do your job. Bring these Americans home.”
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