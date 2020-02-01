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Coronavirus: New World Begins as Grand Solar Minimum Food Shortages Loom (940)
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
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133 views • February 01, 2020
As was forecast that about one year before global food shortages rocked the planet a purposeful implosion of the global economy would occur to stop people from moving to better food secure regions on the planet. Here we sit with a virus that will accomplish a full lock down of the entire globe and crash the global economy. A double layer of lock down so where you are stuck is where you stay. This is what you can expect moving forward with governmental control, the economy and your lives. Good luck in your preparations.

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Where are there the most outbound Chinese travelers https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EPGymJfUw...
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The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), within the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), is issuing this final rule (FR) to amend its regulations governing its domestic (interstate) and foreign quarantine regulations to best protect the public health of the United States https://www.federalregister.gov/docum...
WHO declares coronavirus a global health emergency https://www.theguardian.com/world/202...
From Wuhan to Australia: A timeline of key events in the spread of China's deadly coronavirus https://www.abc.net.au/news/2020-01-2...
Facebook, Twitter, Google hide China-epidemic “misinformation” Jan 28 https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2020/...
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