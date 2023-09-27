

solarireport





By Catherine Austin Fitts

This week, I welcome Dr. Peter Breggin back to the Solari Report for a very important conversation about how to protect our children from the dangerous weaponization of mental health. There is no one more qualified to thoughtfully discuss this topic.

It is essential that parents understand and learn to protect their children from the sophisticated tools that Mr. Global is using to harvest children’s bodies, minds, and data. The threats can come from multiple directions…

Subscriber Only Content

Click to the Full Report:

https://home.solari.com/protect-your-child-from-mental-health-weaponization-with-dr-peter-breggin/

Subscribe on Solari

https://shop.solari.com

Join & share

telegram: https://t.me/solarireport

GAB: @CatherineAustinFitts

Bitchute: Solari Report