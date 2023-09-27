Create New Account
Protect Your Child from Mental Health Weaponization with Dr. Peter Breggin
By Catherine Austin Fitts

This week, I welcome Dr. Peter Breggin back to the Solari Report for a very important conversation about how to protect our children from the dangerous weaponization of mental health. There is no one more qualified to thoughtfully discuss this topic.

It is essential that parents understand and learn to protect their children from the sophisticated tools that Mr. Global is using to harvest children’s bodies, minds, and data. The threats can come from multiple directions…
https://home.solari.com/protect-your-child-from-mental-health-weaponization-with-dr-peter-breggin/

https://shop.solari.com

