solarireport
By Catherine Austin Fitts
This week, I welcome Dr. Peter Breggin back to the Solari Report for a very important conversation about how to protect our children from the dangerous weaponization of mental health. There is no one more qualified to thoughtfully discuss this topic.
It is essential that parents understand and learn to protect their children from the sophisticated tools that Mr. Global is using to harvest children’s bodies, minds, and data. The threats can come from multiple directions…
Subscriber Only Content
Click to the Full Report:
https://home.solari.com/protect-your-child-from-mental-health-weaponization-with-dr-peter-breggin/
Subscribe on Solari
https://shop.solari.com
Join & share
telegram: https://t.me/solarireport
GAB: @CatherineAustinFitts
Bitchute: Solari Report
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.