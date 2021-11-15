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Imagine Seeing Two Kids Doing this Outside of your Hotel Window
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259 views • November 15, 2021
Eh yay yay . . . . just a normal day in China for these kids? 😲😲
Description from VIDMAX
Just your average day in China where kids are apparently completely unafraid from falling hundreds of feet to their deaths.
Watch as two small children repeatedly jump between the tops of two buildings like its no big deal.
The kids are okay, they did make it inside alive.
Description from VIDMAX
Just your average day in China where kids are apparently completely unafraid from falling hundreds of feet to their deaths.
Watch as two small children repeatedly jump between the tops of two buildings like its no big deal.
The kids are okay, they did make it inside alive.
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