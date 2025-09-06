Berlin lawmakers preparing us for War with Russia, Says MP Alexander King

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Berlin lawmakers are preparing us for war with Russia, Says MP Alexander King
'They want hospitals to be ready to support 100 casualties PER DAY'
Adding:
🚨 POLISH FARMERS BLOCK KEY BORDER CROSSING WITH UKRAINE
The Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint is currently closed to truck traffic in a protest that could last at least six hours.
The traffic jam is massive:
👉 Over 680 trucks are stuck in a queue waiting to LEAVE Ukraine
👉 Another 100 are lined up trying to ENTER from Poland
The roadblock is the latest escalation in a nationwide protest that began in February, with farmers demanding:
🟧 An end to duty-free Ukrainian agricultural imports
🟧 More support for Polish livestock farming
🟧 Rejection of the European Union’s Green Deal