Berlin lawmakers preparing us for War with Russia, Says MP Alexander King
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1310 followers
86 views • 22 hours ago

Berlin lawmakers are preparing us for war with Russia, Says MP Alexander King

'They want hospitals to be ready to support 100 casualties PER DAY'

Adding:

🚨 POLISH FARMERS BLOCK KEY BORDER CROSSING WITH UKRAINE

The Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint is currently closed to truck traffic in a protest that could last at least six hours.

The traffic jam is massive:

👉 Over 680 trucks are stuck in a queue waiting to LEAVE Ukraine


👉 Another 100 are lined up trying to ENTER from Poland


The roadblock is the latest escalation in a nationwide protest that began in February, with farmers demanding:

🟧 An end to duty-free Ukrainian agricultural imports

🟧 More support for Polish livestock farming

🟧 Rejection of the European Union’s Green Deal

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
