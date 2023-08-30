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America Unhinged Dr. John Diamond Attack on the Promises of Abraham
Resistance Chicks
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29 views • August 30, 2023

AMERICA UNHINGEDTaking every thought captive with host Dr. John Diamond.

Hosted by Dr. John Diamond

Sunday at 9:00 PM, Weekdays at 9:00 AM and Saturday at 8:00 AM

SEPTEMBER 21-23, 2023 - FLEMINGSBURG, KENTUCKY

BARDS FEST KENTUCKY EVENT DATES

September 21-23, 2023




EVENT VENUE

Mandolin Farms

387 Owens Ln, Flemingsburg, KY 41041

https://bardsfm.com/bardsfest/

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Food,_Inc.

 Food, Inc. is a 2008 American documentary film directed by Robert Kenner[1] and narrated by Michael Pollan and Eric Schlosser.[5][6] It examines corporate farming in the United States, concluding that agribusiness produces food that is unhealthy in a way that is environmentally harmful and abusive of both animals and employees. The film received positive reviews and was nominated for several awards, including the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature and the Independent Spirit Award for Best Documentary Feature. A sequel is in the works and is scheduled to be released in late 2023.

The Root of The Sexual Revolution & Its Ties to Modern Endtime Theory

https://www.resistancechicks.com/revelation-red-pill-ep26/

In a single year, as the breakout film Sound of Freedom informs, more than 22 million new images of child pornography were posted to the internet — an increase of 5,000 percent over the past five years. The child slave trade has passed the illegal arms trade and will soon pass the drug trade. In tonight’s episode of the Revelation Red Pill we follow up on Margaret Sanger, Eugenics, and Population Control with an eye-opening, blistering expose of the man who ushered in, not only the sexual revolution but whose work radically altered laws in place that protected women and children. If you don’t know who Alfred Kinsey is, you should, and so should everyone you know. Please watch and share this important episode as if lives depended upon it- because they do.

Kinsey Documentary Mentioned in Show: The Kinsey Syndrome- FULL Documentary

Mind Pollutors Documentary

Keywords
resistance chicksamerica unhingeddr john diamondattack farmingchildrens freedomthe promises of abraham
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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