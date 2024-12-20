BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Understanding True Salvation: More Than Just Traditions
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
20 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
29 views • 4 months ago

In this episode, we talk about the true meaning of salvation and how it goes beyond church traditions like confirmation and tithing. We reflect on the message of the song 'Jesus Paid It All' and the importance of being born again through faith in Jesus Christ. The speaker also discusses the crucial role of giving and supporting the church to keep it thriving. Tune in to understand the real path to salvation and how you can ensure your place in the Kingdom of Heaven. Don’t miss it!

00:00 Introduction to 'Jesus Paid It All'
00:33 The Importance of Salvation
02:14 False Hopes and Misunderstandings
02:41 The Role of Confirmation
04:20 Traditions vs. True Faith
06:08 The Misconception of Tithing
06:57 Supporting the Church
10:50 Conclusion and Next Steps

Keywords
eternal lifejesus christtrue salvationgrace through faithmethod of salvationfalse hopes in religionconfirmation and salvationtradition vs true doctrinetithing and salvationchurch attendance and supportspiritual responsibilityencouragement and exhortation
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy