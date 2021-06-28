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When religious Christians do not expose 70% infiltrated Nazi clone army in police they condone NWO
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41 views • June 28, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (June 2021).
Reason why brutality by police is increasing, and the dumb humans cannot understand it: Ceres planet Nazi 4th Reich space fleet reptilian hybrid avatars have no compassion for God’s humans because they drank the fallen angel demon-possession “black goo” A.I.
The Illuminati NWO Ceres planet Nazi 4th Reich space fleet reptilian hybrid avatars have no compassion for humans made in the image of the Almighty Holy Righteous Loving Creator God YHWH Jesus, because they are forced to drink the fallen angel demon-possessed “black goo” A.I. femtobot nanites by their Draco reptilian chimera alien bosses from Saturn. Current infiltration takeover of the police and military is 70%. Why is it that the absolutely mentally retarded and mentally insane church pastors and useless meaningless worthless millions of religious Christian convert hordes, who are redefining Bible verses and rebelling against “women’s head coverings” so that their heads are controlled by the fallen angels, refusing to expose all of these vital critical important truths to the human homo-sapiens specie populace and God’s spiritual army? They are traitors to our God and our human homo-sapiens specie. They are cowards, because they do not want to be assassinated, and cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons from next door homes, and be ridiculed by their church donators and book customers and bosses and clients and friends and family as lunatic heretic idiotic narcotic maniacs, and get all their families slaughtered by the NWO for Jesus who gave his life for us on the cross so that we can receive forgiveness for sins and the gift of eternal life. 70% of their military and police are already replaced by these nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatars and Nazi SS Satanist hybrids, but they are not warning the humans or God’s people. Thereby, they are condoning Satan Lucifer and the takeover of their military and police by these entities and the NWO by their silence. The blood of billions of people will be on these pastors and religious Christians’ hands. They are just afraid of getting skinned alive, and hung from trees, and eaten by the Satanist “Predator alien” incarnate avatar elites in their spirit cooking rituals, and their genitals decorated in their globalist elites’ mansion walls as trophies. They are absolutely putrid religious gutter trash people. They should know the truth by the Holy Spirit already as the Bible’s “watchman on the wall.” It is a derelict of duty and they insult the name “Christian.” The Nazi SS imperial army is arresting all humans who refuse to obey home lockdown by going outside the house, or not wearing masks, or not social distancing 6 feet from others, or having thoughts that are against the Nazi government that are detected by the A.I. Beast system. They are arresting anyone who looks old or homeless, and taking them to their underground bases to be eugenics exterminated or experimented on. And these religious Christians and pastors are silent about these things. The fallen angel incarnate avatar Nazi SS Reinhard Heydrich, who orchestrated the Nazi holocaust eugenics extermination of 6 million Jews, is not dead, but he is entering into many different cloned hybrid human avatar bodies and operating in our realm, but why is it that not a single church pastor or religious Christian exposes this out of fear of being killed or ridiculed? Therefore, these silent indifferent hiding religious Christians are coconspirators with these Nazi SS fallen angels in the coming genocide of billions of people. The entity did not like me mentioning his name, because he just stabbed me in the left pelvis. Now he or it will get destroyed by God.
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Reason why brutality by police is increasing, and the dumb humans cannot understand it: Ceres planet Nazi 4th Reich space fleet reptilian hybrid avatars have no compassion for God’s humans because they drank the fallen angel demon-possession “black goo” A.I.
The Illuminati NWO Ceres planet Nazi 4th Reich space fleet reptilian hybrid avatars have no compassion for humans made in the image of the Almighty Holy Righteous Loving Creator God YHWH Jesus, because they are forced to drink the fallen angel demon-possessed “black goo” A.I. femtobot nanites by their Draco reptilian chimera alien bosses from Saturn. Current infiltration takeover of the police and military is 70%. Why is it that the absolutely mentally retarded and mentally insane church pastors and useless meaningless worthless millions of religious Christian convert hordes, who are redefining Bible verses and rebelling against “women’s head coverings” so that their heads are controlled by the fallen angels, refusing to expose all of these vital critical important truths to the human homo-sapiens specie populace and God’s spiritual army? They are traitors to our God and our human homo-sapiens specie. They are cowards, because they do not want to be assassinated, and cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons from next door homes, and be ridiculed by their church donators and book customers and bosses and clients and friends and family as lunatic heretic idiotic narcotic maniacs, and get all their families slaughtered by the NWO for Jesus who gave his life for us on the cross so that we can receive forgiveness for sins and the gift of eternal life. 70% of their military and police are already replaced by these nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatars and Nazi SS Satanist hybrids, but they are not warning the humans or God’s people. Thereby, they are condoning Satan Lucifer and the takeover of their military and police by these entities and the NWO by their silence. The blood of billions of people will be on these pastors and religious Christians’ hands. They are just afraid of getting skinned alive, and hung from trees, and eaten by the Satanist “Predator alien” incarnate avatar elites in their spirit cooking rituals, and their genitals decorated in their globalist elites’ mansion walls as trophies. They are absolutely putrid religious gutter trash people. They should know the truth by the Holy Spirit already as the Bible’s “watchman on the wall.” It is a derelict of duty and they insult the name “Christian.” The Nazi SS imperial army is arresting all humans who refuse to obey home lockdown by going outside the house, or not wearing masks, or not social distancing 6 feet from others, or having thoughts that are against the Nazi government that are detected by the A.I. Beast system. They are arresting anyone who looks old or homeless, and taking them to their underground bases to be eugenics exterminated or experimented on. And these religious Christians and pastors are silent about these things. The fallen angel incarnate avatar Nazi SS Reinhard Heydrich, who orchestrated the Nazi holocaust eugenics extermination of 6 million Jews, is not dead, but he is entering into many different cloned hybrid human avatar bodies and operating in our realm, but why is it that not a single church pastor or religious Christian exposes this out of fear of being killed or ridiculed? Therefore, these silent indifferent hiding religious Christians are coconspirators with these Nazi SS fallen angels in the coming genocide of billions of people. The entity did not like me mentioning his name, because he just stabbed me in the left pelvis. Now he or it will get destroyed by God.
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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