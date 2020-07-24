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Worst in History: Smashing Federal Gun Control Records
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58 views • July 24, 2020
As with last year, and the year before - the latest ATF data has been released, and the numbers are bad - really bad. In fact, for 2019, the federal government absolutely crushed its previous record for the most federal gun control enforcement in history.
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: July 24, 2020
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Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: July 24, 2020
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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