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Murder hornet up close
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479 views • October 05, 2021
Murder Hornet flew in my back door.
Nov. 5th 2020 Topeka, KS
Called 4 different government agencies (They neglected to view these photos or this video).
I was simply told repeatedly that "there have been no reports of murder hornets in the Midwest."
Not too sure what exactly they thought I was calling to do...
Morons.
Nov. 5th 2020 Topeka, KS
Called 4 different government agencies (They neglected to view these photos or this video).
I was simply told repeatedly that "there have been no reports of murder hornets in the Midwest."
Not too sure what exactly they thought I was calling to do...
Morons.
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