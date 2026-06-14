Romance Scamming in the Age of AI

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Tonight we're examining a growing threat that’s quietly devastating the lives of thousands of Australians every year. It doesn't arrive wearing a mask or balaclava. It doesn't involve a break-in. There are no smashed windows, no getaway cars, and no immediate signs that anything criminal has happened at all. Instead, it begins with an unobtrusive message. A friendly greeting. A compliment. A connection. And for many Australians, particularly those who are widowed, divorced, isolated, or simply looking for companionship, that first message can eventually lead to crushing heartbreak and financial ruin. The rise of romance scams is not a new story. What is new, however, is the extraordinary technology now available to the sadistic criminals behind these operations.