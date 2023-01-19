Drink Along #60: Ballast Point Aloha Sculpin Hazy IPA 3.0/5*

* Ballast Point was sold to Kings and Convicts out of Chicago Il. in December of 2019 by Constellation Brewing.Aloha Sculpin Hazy IPA is another addition to the Ballast Point Sculpin IPA line.
Running 7% for the ABV, the IBUs are 40 and the SRM is By My Eye 36.
Piney with a citrus underlay, not overly complex and the flavor profile is comingled as opposed to progressive.
I've never been a big Pine forward IPA fan and while they toned down the bitterness this brew didn't really do it for me.
I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.
