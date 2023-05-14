Racist Joe Biden, Dementia from Delaware or whatever it is.

BIDEN AT HOWARD UNIVERSITY: "The most dangerous terrorist threat to our homeland is white supremacy — and I'm not saying this because I'm at a Black HBCU. I say it wherever I go.”



