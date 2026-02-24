The meaning of life. 2-20-26

“the wages of sin is death”, “all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God”, “In him we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of our trespasses, according to the riches of his grace”, “if you confess with your lips that Jesus is Lord and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved.”, “In him you also, who have heard the word of truth, the gospel of your salvation, and have believed in him, were sealed with the promised Holy Spirit”. That is Romans 6/23 and 3/23, Ephesians 1/7, Romans 10/9, and Ephesians 1/13, they say the meaning of life to me. Have a great day.

Romans 6/23 continued, “but the free gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord.”