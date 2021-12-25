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'092 - Disease, Missionary Work, In Time Of Crisis - Walter Veith - What-s Up Prof - Ep92
Sifting For Truth
Sifting For Truth
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45 views • December 25, 2021
In Episode 92 we discuss how mislead the world is with all the narratives that are being pushed through the propaganda machine, and how everybody is purposefully being confused. We look at what the possible causes of disease can be and how we can use this knowledge to do medical missionary work in this time of crisis.

LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY

Sport Deaths
https://ifunny.co/video/last-updated-on-1-november-2021-i-1430-spvgg-bayreuth-JABMNvM49

https://exxpress.at/bereits-30-schicksale-dramatische-serie-von-herzproblemen-bei-sportlern/

https://www.foxnews.com/health/fauci-changing-definition-fully-vaccinated

Tucker Carlson Today - Robert F. Kennedy Jr. - 11/15/21
reedr6 YouTube Channel
https://youtu.be/sXbuoaXbJSU

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/australasia/australia-new-world-order-conspiracies-b1917082.html

https://nihrecord.nih.gov/2016/05/06/gates-visits-nih-global-health-meeting

https://www.christiancentury.org/article/2009-11/pope-names-nih-head-vatican-science-academy

Freddie Sayers investigates Austria's lockdown of the unvaccinated
UnHerd YouTube Channel
https://youtu.be/y9io1MZz_7E

Report from Tru News on Gibraltar 🇬🇮
Real Media YouTube Channel
https://youtu.be/jFYampKFvg8

Is Martial Law What's Coming Next ?
Unmasking the Truth YouTube Channel
https://youtu.be/XUxMUxOyQGo

https://consumer.healthday.com/mental-health-information-25/behavior-health-news-56/the-nocebo-effect-if-you-think-you-ll-get-sick-you-will-667557.html#:~:text=It's%20called%20the%20%22placebo%20effect,ve%20been%20told%20about%20them

https://www.freemason.com/masonic-contributions-science-medicine/

https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/who-had-their-finger-on-the-magic-of-life-antoine-bechamp-or-louis-pasteur

https://virusesarenotcontagious.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/Viral-Misconceptions-by-Jeff-Green-Transcription.pdf
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lymphatic_system

https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2018/11/181129142428.htm

https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/05/200520151253.htm

https://www.123rf.com/photo_65543683_normal-red-blood-cells-under-the-microscope.html

https://www.thoughtco.com/capillary-anatomy-373239

https://www.grepmed.com/images/1374/autoagglutination-microscopy-clinical-blood-smear

https://livebloodonline.com/red-blood-cells-overlapping-tightly-curved-coin-roll-appearance-indicative-digestive-imbalance-intestinal-stress-due-enzyme-deficiencies-inappropriate-diet/

Quotes:
Counsels on Health, p. 506.1
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=CH+506.1&;suggestion=0

Testimony Treasures, vol. 2, p. 526.1
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=2TT+526.1&;suggestion=0

Counsels on Health, p. 514.1
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=CH+514.1&;suggestion=0

Counsels on Health, p. 533 (Ellen Gould White)
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=CH+533&;suggestion=0

Counsels for the Church, p. 48.3
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=CCh+48.3&;suggestion=0

Mind, Character, and Personality, vol. 2, p. 681.1
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=2MCP+681.1&;suggestion=0

Counsels on Diet and Foods, p. 301.3
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=CD+301.3&;suggestion=0

Homeward Bound, p. 98.6
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=HB+98.6&;suggestion=0

Our Father Cares, p. 130.7
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=OFC+130.7&;suggestion=0

Letters and Manuscripts — Volume 7 (1891-1892), Ms 9, 1891 Par.7
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=7LtMs%2C+Ms+9%2C+1891&;suggestion=0

Letters and Manuscripts — Volume 8 (1893), Ms 40, 1893
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=8LtMs%2C+Ms+40&;suggestion=0

Evangelism, p. 265.4
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=Ev+265.4&;suggestion=0
Keywords
healthfreedomclimate changegodholy spiritchristjesussalvationearthreligionmoneyfaithfreekindnessend timebelieveheaven helltendernesshealth wealthparidiceevolution sciencelove truthheart feelsin pain suffering
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