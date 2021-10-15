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Vaccines - New Lab Analysis - Non Human Technology - Aneeka of Temmer Explains the Findings
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3813 views • October 15, 2021
In this video Aneeka of Temmer presents Taygetan lab findings of vaccines content. The technology discovered in corona virus vaccines exceeds human level of technology and understanding. It is clearly of no human development.
To read the transcript: www.swaruu.org
Cosmic Agency all videos in Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2MMhSGDuf9kKXPvXfgOr9w
Cosmic Agency Uncensored on Odysse: https://odysee.com/@CosmicAgency:c
Nanotechnology, graphene, genetic engineering, RNA spike proteins, nanobots.
To read the transcript: www.swaruu.org
Cosmic Agency all videos in Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2MMhSGDuf9kKXPvXfgOr9w
Cosmic Agency Uncensored on Odysse: https://odysee.com/@CosmicAgency:c
Nanotechnology, graphene, genetic engineering, RNA spike proteins, nanobots.
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