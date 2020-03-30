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ΕΠΙΚΑΙΡΟΤΗΤΑ ΓΙΑ ΙΟ. ΤΑΞΗ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΟ ΧΑΟΣ "ΓΙΑ ΤΟ ΚΑΛΟ ΣΟΥ"
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48 views • March 30, 2020
Βιντεοσκόπηση 28 Μαρτίου 2019
NA ΘΥΜΑΣΑΙ, ΜΕ ΤΟ ΝΑ ΜΟΙΡΑΣΤΕΙΣ ΤΟ ΒΙΝΤΕΟ, ΑΝ ΣΟΥ ΑΡΕΣΕ, ΔΕΝ ΒΟΗΘΑΣ ΤΟΣΟ ΕΜΕΝΑ ΟΣΟ ΤΗΝ ΑΛΗΘΕΙΑ ΚΑΙ ΤΗΝ ΑΠΕΛΕΥΘΕΡΩΣΗ ΜΑΣ. ΣΚΕΨΟΥ ΠΟΙΟΣ ΕΠΙΛΕΓΕΙΣ ΝΑ ΕΙΝΑΙ Ο ΡΟΛΟΣ ΣΟΥ ΣΤΟ ΝΕΟ ΚΟΣΜΟ ΠΟΥ ΑΡΧΙΣΕ ΝΑ ΔΗΜΙΟΥΡΓΕΙΤΑΙ.
Στο παρόν επεισόδιο προσπάθησα να αναλύσω τα τελευταία νέα που ειναι ουκ ολίγα και να κάνω κάποιες παρατηρήσεις σε σχέση με τα σενάρια που φαίνονται να "υφαίνονται."
NA ΘΥΜΑΣΑΙ, ΜΕ ΤΟ ΝΑ ΜΟΙΡΑΣΤΕΙΣ ΤΟ ΒΙΝΤΕΟ, ΑΝ ΣΟΥ ΑΡΕΣΕ, ΔΕΝ ΒΟΗΘΑΣ ΤΟΣΟ ΕΜΕΝΑ ΟΣΟ ΤΗΝ ΑΛΗΘΕΙΑ ΚΑΙ ΤΗΝ ΑΠΕΛΕΥΘΕΡΩΣΗ ΜΑΣ. ΣΚΕΨΟΥ ΠΟΙΟΣ ΕΠΙΛΕΓΕΙΣ ΝΑ ΕΙΝΑΙ Ο ΡΟΛΟΣ ΣΟΥ ΣΤΟ ΝΕΟ ΚΟΣΜΟ ΠΟΥ ΑΡΧΙΣΕ ΝΑ ΔΗΜΙΟΥΡΓΕΙΤΑΙ.
Στο παρόν επεισόδιο προσπάθησα να αναλύσω τα τελευταία νέα που ειναι ουκ ολίγα και να κάνω κάποιες παρατηρήσεις σε σχέση με τα σενάρια που φαίνονται να "υφαίνονται."
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