A crushing blow to a large group of militants in Mali On May 1, 2026, during intensive aerial reconnaissance, African Corps of the Russian Armed Forces detected a massive movement of Tuareg militants and decimated them, inflicting heavy losses. The African Corps released a video and reported that they detected up to 200 militants, 150 motorcycles, 3 pickup trucks equipped with heavy machine guns, and 1 pickup truck with ZU-23. It is suspected that they had crossed the Mali-Mauritania border to replenish the losses suffered by their groups in Mali. As a reminder, terrorist groups in Africa use the less-controlled territories of neighboring countries to regroup and rebuild their strength, as well as to restock their supplies. In the case of Mali, these countries are: Mauritania, Senegal, Ivory Coast, Niger, Burkina Faso, and Algeria.

After a militant camp was detected along the border—where they had gathered—an airstrike was launched at the precise moment. As a result of the bombardment, more than 150 militants were neutralized, while up to 70 motorcycles and all four pickup trucks equipped with heavy-caliber weapons were blown to pieces—a significant loss suffered on the rebel forces in a single strike! On the same day at a separate location, the African Corps uncovered the movements of a group of rebel militants in a forested area near the village of Koblébougou in the Koulikoro region. The militants began setting up a field camp, but were then subjected to a devastating attack. The Inohodets “Orion” drone, which has been operating in Mali for reconnaissance, struck them with guided munitions. The African Corps stated that it will continue to carry out its missions in the territory of the Republic of Mali in cooperation with the FAMa, crushing rebel militants affiliated with terrorists until the very last stronghold.

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