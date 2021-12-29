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Upper Back Cable Row Giant Set Routine plus What's your Objective ?
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31 views • December 29, 2021
Pumpin and Workin the Upper-back, Lats, Traps, Biceps, Delts with Giant Tri-sets of Cable Rows, Curls and High Pull's with my DIY home gym set-up.
Did 4 Giant sets of 3 sets each.
Cable Rows 45x10 70x10 95x10 95x10
Cable High Curls 45x10 70x10 95x10 95x10
Cable High Pull's 45x10 70x10 95x10 95x10
Did 4 Giant sets of 3 sets each.
Cable Rows 45x10 70x10 95x10 95x10
Cable High Curls 45x10 70x10 95x10 95x10
Cable High Pull's 45x10 70x10 95x10 95x10
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