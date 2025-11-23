🚨US could force Zelensky into peace deal but doesn’t want proxy war to end - The Duran

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🚨 US could force Zelensky into peace deal but doesn’t want proxy war to end.
The US can easily pressure Zelensky to sign Trump’s 28-point peace plan by the Nov. 27 deadline, says Cypriot journalist, Alex Christoforou.
The only reason the US administration still hasn’t done this is “because they’re in a proxy conflict with Russia.”
💬 “That’s what this is, a proxy war between the United States and Russia,” he says, adding:
“Trump could have stopped intelligence sharing, weapons, all of it, the next day he was in office, and this thing would have ended.”