🚨US could force Zelensky into peace deal but doesn’t want proxy war to end - The Duran
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1340 followers
61 views • 21 hours ago

🚨 US could force Zelensky into peace deal but doesn’t want proxy war to end.

The US can easily pressure Zelensky to sign Trump’s 28-point peace plan by the Nov. 27 deadline, says Cypriot journalist, Alex Christoforou.

The only reason the US administration still hasn’t done this is “because they’re in a proxy conflict with Russia.” 

💬 “That’s what this is, a proxy war between the United States and Russia,” he says, adding:

“Trump could have stopped intelligence sharing, weapons, all of it, the next day he was in office, and this thing would have ended.”

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
