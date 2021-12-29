Warning! Prepare For a Global Banking Cyberattack

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🔥"ENERGY MARKETS IN CRISIS - COME JOIN ME LIVE to understand how big of a problem it is, and HOW We CAN PROFIT FROM IT!! 🔥https://go.1markmoss.com/Energy
Timecodes:
0:00 Video Overview
0:40 Intro
1:50 The IMF Simulating an Attack
4:17 Bank Holiday's to Prevent Bank Runs
8:55 Their Strategy to Prevent Bank Runs
10:41 Social Credit System Coming
11:52 What Mark Is Doing to Prepare
12:54 Share Your Thoughts Below
13:15 Outro
Have you been paying attention? Are you prepared for what's been trending headlines as of lately? In 2015, as greek banks shut down for what they call a 'public bank holiday', 67 yeard old retired public servant stand outside of the banks and says, "How can something like this without prior warning?"
Are you prepared to wake up one day without having access to your bank? Take warning now because the IMF, and other global leaders are preparing for this, and so should you.
In today's video, I'm going to break down
- What the IMF, WEF, and other countries are doing to prepare
- The threat you may be facing
- What you should be doing now to protect yourself
Let's go!
🔥HOW TO BUILD AND PROTECT YOUR WEALTH, FREEDOM AND LEGACY🔥
https://www.1markmoss.com/sales-page1...
🔴(BEWARE OF SCAMMERS)🔴
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Disclaimer: I am NOT a financial advisor, and nothing I say is meant to be a recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument. I will NEVER ask you to send me money to trade or invest for you. Please report any suspicious emails or fake social media profiles claiming to be me. Don't invest money you can't afford to lose. There are no guarantees or certainties in trading or investing. My videos may contain affiliate links or sponsorship to products I believe will add value to your life and help you. In some cases, I may receive payment or other consideration from the companies mentioned in the videos. No matter what I or anyone else says, it’s important to do your own research before making a financial decision. SEE FULL DISCLAIMER HERE: https://go.1markmoss.com/disclaimer