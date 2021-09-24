THEY CAUGHT THEM! AZ AUDIT TEAM CAUGHT MARICOPA COUNTY DELETING FILES

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We have captured screen shots of Maricopa County people at the keyboards during those time periods.”
And the crowd cheered.
Ben Cotton shared the IT results from the audit of the 2020 Election Results in Maricopa County. During his presentation, he noted that files were deleted by those involved in the election. But then Cotton noted that his team was able to identify the time stamps for when the files were messed with