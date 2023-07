STOCK MARKET WARNING!

THE STOCK MARKET IS ON LIFE SUPPORT! GREG WARNING YOU TO GET YOUR MONEY OUT OF THE BANK NOW... ALTHOUGH HE'S A 32* FREEMASON, GREG IS STILL PROVIDING CURRENT TRUTHFUL INFO. THAT'S WHY I'VE DECIDED TO SEND OUT HIS VIDEOS. ALMIGHTY GOD DOES USE CORRUPT LEADERS AND THOSE MIS GUIDED IN HIS TRUE TEACHINGS TO EXPOSE THE TRUTH. YOU'RE NUTS IF YOU HAVE MORE MONEY IN THESE OCCULT BANKS TO PAY YOUR BILLS. THE FEDERAL RESERVE HAS SAID THE MONEY IN THEIR BANKS THEY OWN EVEN THOUGH IT'S YOUR HARD EARNED MONEY. GOT YOUR MONEY IN GOLD AND SILVER IN HAND. YOU BETTER HAVE ARMED PROTECTION TO PROTECT IT! WHEN THE ECONOMY COLLAPSES THE MILLIONS OF ILLEGALS WILL BECOMING AFTER YOU AND YOUR PROPERTY...IF YOU DON'T BELIEVE IT WAIT AND SEE WHAT'S COMING ANY DAY NOW. WAKEUP!