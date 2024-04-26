Create New Account
Why Jesus is NOT a Religion
God: Saviour of ALL Humanity
Published Yesterday

God is not attended by human hands and therefore does not need man's religions. God does everything which includes saving everybody, each through hand crafted personal experiences, through the death for sin, the entombment, and resurrection of Christ Jesus.

ORIGINAL Link: https://youtu.be/-LzVju2ccBQ?si=mfocnsr9zUxlrSyr

