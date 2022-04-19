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Briefing by Russian Defense Ministry - 10:15, April 19, 2022 - English, Full Text.
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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Briefing by Russian Defence Ministry

▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine.

💥During the night, high-precision air-based missiles of the Russian Aerospace Forces suppressed 13 strong points of the Ukrainian troops, as well as areas of enemy's manpower and military equipment concentration in Slavyansk, Barvenkovo and Popasnaya.

✈️💥Operational-tactical aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces hit 60 military assets of Ukraine. 2 depots of Tochka-U missile warheads were destroyed near Chervonaya Polyana and Balakleya. 3 command posts of Ukrainian troops as well as 53 areas of enemy's manpower and military equipment concentration were also hit.

💥Missile troops and artillery hit 1,260 military assets. Destroyed:

▫️25 command posts of Ukrainian units near Nikolaev, Kirovsk;

▫️2 missile and artillery weapons depots near Voskresensk and Nikolaev;

▫️2 Buk-M1 anti-aircraft missile launchers near Gulyai Pole and Nikolaevka II, as well as 1,214 enemy manpower concentrations.

💥Russian air defence means shot down 1 Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jet near Malinovka, Donetsk Region. 2 Ukrainian Tochka-U tactical missiles were intercepted near Petropol'e and Malaya Kamyshevakha. 4 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed near Mar'inka, Kamenka, Semenovka and Sinichino.

📊In total, 140 aircraft, 487 unmanned aerial vehicles, 252 anti-aircraft missile systems, 2,353 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 256 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,014 field artillery and mortars, as well as 2,208 units of special military vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were destroyed during the operation.
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russiagenocideww3ukrainenatodonetskdonbassukraine war
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