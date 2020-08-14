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Tips on How to Study Prophecy
TruthSeeker
TruthSeeker
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3 views • August 14, 2020
Studying Bible prophecy often leaves people feeling confused and frustrated, and their solution is to give up on it altogether. Others use Bible prophecy to try to suit their own selfish ends, and in doing so they steer many people away from the true purpose of prophecy, which is to point people back to Jesus' teachings. If you want to know how to study Bible prophecy in a way that actually helps you to prepare for the future, this video will help you.
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nwobible prophecypersecutionantichristendtimesprepareteachings of jesushow to study prophecy
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy