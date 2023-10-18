Palestinian Hospital WAS NOT BOMBED – Parking Lot was Hit by Rocket – AND 500 DID NOT DIE – It Was All a Lie!

On Tuesday evening a rocket reportedly hit the Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza causing a massive explosion and resulting in the deaths of allegedly several hundred Palestinians.

The Palestinians, Islamic Jihad terror group and Western media immediately blamed Israel for the explosion.

This comes ten days after the largest slaughter of Jews since World War II in a horrific massacre in modern times. Over 1,300 Jews were massacred by Hamas and another 200 Jews were taken hostage back to Gaza on October 7.

The international media immediately blamed Israel for the attack.

But it now appears the story was fake news.